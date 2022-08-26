Animal rescuers have come forward accusing management at a Devore shelter of not walking dogs and not giving them adequate medical care leading to suffering and even death.

A San Bernardino County spokesman said the county uses volunteers to provide support services to the shelter, but animal advocates say they rarely see those volunteers at the shelter.

One concerned resident who visits every week says not only are the dogs not getting walked, but there is no veterinarian on site, and although many animals get basic medical care from offsite vets under contract with the county, many go untreated.

The good news is that the Board of Supervisors just approved a budget allowing for a new animal shelter to be built in Bloomington, the Fontana Herald News reported.

