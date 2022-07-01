Thousands of people made their way to downtown Los Angeles Friday for the Anime Expo, which is being held in person for the first time since 2019.

At the Los Angeles Convention Center, images of large crowds drew concerns online, though the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they remained in control of the situation.

“For the safety of all attendees, the LAFD requested the hosts to open a portion of the convention center to alleviate the crowds who congregated in the street,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said in a statement. “To resolve and minimize a congested chokepoint for the duration of the expo, the LAFD instructed the host to have better coordination. At no point did the expo shut down. The Department has several Fire Inspectors assigned to the event and will ensure the expo is safe for all.”

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 1, 2022.