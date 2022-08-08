Actress Anne Heche has been released from intensive care following a fiery crash on Friday.

“Anne is currently in stable condition,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche’s friend and podcast partner, said in a statement. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

Heche is now in stable condition, but she is potentially facing a slew of charges, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Those charges could range from DUI, speeding and/or hit-and-run.

Following the crash, the 53-year-old was taken away in an ambulance to a local hospital. She suffered significant injuries and some serious burns, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police say she appeared to be under the influence and was acting erratically.

Police got a warrant to draw Heche’s blood, but those results could take weeks, TMZ reported.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, Heche’s speeding car came to a T-shaped intersection and ran off the road and into the house in the Mar Vista section of Los Angeles’ Westside, LAPD Officer Tony Im said.

The car came to a stop inside the two-story house and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse, LAFD said.

Video showed a blue Mini Cooper Clubman, badly damaged and burned, being towed out of the home, with a woman sitting up on a stretcher and struggling as firefighters put her in an ambulance.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Authorities told KTLA they’re waiting to speak to the actress.