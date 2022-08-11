Actress Anne Heche is now being investigated for felony driving under the influence after a fiery crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles last week, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

The crash was originally investigated as a misdemeanor, but the case was updated to a felony after a victim came forward, Officer Annie Hernandez told KTLA.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Heche was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl.

The crash occurred on Aug. 5 when witnesses saw Heche’s car speeding through city streets before crashing in a two-story house and starting a fire.

Heche had to be extricated from the wreckage. It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sky5 video showed Heche’s blue Mini Cooper Clubman being being towed out of the home, with a woman sitting up on a stretcher and struggling as firefighters put her in an ambulance.

Heche remained hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday.