New details are emerging about the moments leading up to Anne Heche’s fiery crash in Los Angeles last Friday that seriously injured the actress.

Glass Hair Design owner, Richard Glass, said Heche visited his store minutes before the crash.

He told KTLA that the actress was shopping for a wig and was acting like “a sweet little girl.”

“I was just so taken aback, I was like, ‘what happened?'” Glass said. “She didn’t seem impaired to me.”

The pair even snapped a selfie during her visit.

A short time later, the “Six Days Seven Nights” star was seen speeding and driving erratically through the streets of Mar Vista. Surveillance video shows her barreling through an alleyway and almost struck a pedestrian walking nearby.

Witnesses says believed she first slammed into a garage, and then into a single family home, causing a large fire.

Heche remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a spokesperson said in an email to the Associated Press.

The Los Angeles Police Department have served a warrant for a blood sample as they suspect she was driving under the influence.