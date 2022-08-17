Actress Anne Heche likely died as a result of the fire that broke out after her car crashed into a Los Angeles home earlier this month, the L.A. County Coroner announced Wednesday.

The main cause Heche’s death is listed as “inhalation and thermal injuries.” Another contributing factor was a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma,” the coroner’s report states.

Heche was removed from life support on Sunday, nine days she crashed into a home in L.A.’s Mar Vista neighborhood and started a large fire.

She was 53.

Investigators believe Heche was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Witnesses also captured video of her speeding through city streets before her car ultimately careened into the home.

The actress, who won an Emmy Award for the NBC soap opera “Another World,” was also known for roles in movies “Donnie Brasco” and “Six Days, Seven Nights,” as well as her high-profile relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres.