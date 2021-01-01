Annual Rose Parade canceled, New Year’s Day car caravan honors COVID-19 victims in Pasadena

On New Year’s Day, the annual Rose Parade’s famed floral floats would be rolling down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena starting at 8 a.m.

Of course, there will be no floats, marching bands, grand marshals making their way through downtown Pasadena. It was canceled months ago, just like everything else due to COVID-19.

Since its inception in 1891, the parade has only not occurred during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945, according to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association.

There will still be a celebration, just not what we’re used to.

The City of Pasadena will take a big hit financially because of the cancellation.

The 2018 Rose Parade reportedly brought in about $143 million to the city, and the loss of that will affect already struggling shops, restaurants and other businesses.

The Rose Bowl college football game that traditionally follows the parade is still scheduled for New Year’s Day, but will be played in Texas — another financial impact to the area.

During this tough year, one group has decided to honor those who have worked so hard by hosting a caravan at the Rose Tournament headquarters in Pasadena at 7:30 a.m. to pay tribute to the victims of COVID-19 and advocate for healthcare changes.

The People’s Rose Parade will hold a New Year’s Day Procession featuring decorated cars, which can be watched live on Facebook @PeoplesRoseParade.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News from Pasadena on Jan. 1, 2021.