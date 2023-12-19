A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the beating of two teens with brass knuckles and a hammer in Thousand Oaks earlier this month.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said that Jason Schreiber of Thousand Oaks was an associate of two 15-year-old boys and 20-year-old Lesly Ortiz when they allegedly attacked two boys, 14 and 16, in the 500 block of Brossard Drive on Dec. 8.

Both boys sustained “severe head injuries,” authorities said.

On Sunday, Schreiber was arrested for his alleged participation in the attack and membership in the same gang as Ortiz and the two 15-year-olds, the VCSO said.

“Evidence was also seized at this location connecting Schreiber to the December 8th attack,” the release said.

He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, participation in a criminal street gang and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

He is being held at the Ventura County Main Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 805-654-9511.