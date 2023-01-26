A section of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed yet again this weekend as part of a $12.6 million project to repave lanes and repair sound walls and concrete barriers, Riverside County transit officials announced.

Westbound 91 is scheduled to be closed from I-15 to Lincoln Avenue from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Caltrans crews will also be working on the 15/91 Express Lanes Connector.

“Work is being combined into one weekend closure for both projects to reduce the impact to motorists, residents, and businesses,” the Riverside County Transportation Commission said.

Once work is completed, drivers will be able to travel from the eastbound 91 Express lanes to the northbound 15 Express lanes, and from the southbound 15 Express lanes to the westbound 91 Express lanes.

91 Freeway Closure. January 27-30, 2023. (Caltrans).

Closure Details:

Weekend full closure of westbound 91 lanes, from Interstate 15 to Lincoln Ave.

Weekend full closure of westbound 91 Main. St. on-ramp and off-ramp

Weekly full closure of westbound 91 Lincoln Ave. off-ramp

Weekend full closure of westbound 91 Express Lanes

Weekend full closure of westbound 91 connectors from I-15. The I-15 will remain open.

The 91 Refresh Project was originally scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.