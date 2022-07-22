The number of incidents on the new 6th Street Bridge continues to grow after another collision had onlookers scaling the arches of the viaduct once again Friday morning.

The latest trouble began around 2 a.m. when a vehicle crashed into the back of a pickup truck that was parked on the bridge.

The truck was apparently stopped in a marked “No Parking” zone.

Dozens of people quickly gathered at the crash site. Video showed vehicles with passengers sticking their heads out the sunroof while others parked on the bride.

A few people even jumped out of their cars and started climbing up the bridge’s archways.

For more than a week now, law enforcement has been dealing with crashes, street takeovers and races on the newly-opened bridge.

Police and city officials are working on new strategies to handle the troubles.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it has increased patrols on the bridge and that a street racing task force is monitoring the area.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León also issued a statement Friday morning.

“This bridge is a lifeline – connecting Angelenos to opportunity, family, and the future … we won’t be deterred by a few scofflaws who tarnish that vision for the people who need it most,” a portion of the statement read.

A graffiti removal team is helping to clean the bridge daily and the city is assessing the possibility of installing cameras on the bridge.

“This is the first bridge built in the Instagram era – and as we’ve seen, people will do anything in the pursuit of going viral. That’s why we’re moving quickly on a multi-pronged effort to that will keep folks from harming themselves and others,” d e León stated.