1  of  2
Breaking News
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva gives an update on the department’s coronavirus pandemic response LAUSD’s upcoming school year will start on Aug. 18, officials say
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Another heat wave set to scorch the Southland, record temps possible by midweek

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Another heat wave is headed to Southern California this week, bringing possible record-breaking temperatures to the region.

Afternoon highs will begin to climb on Monday, but peak heat will occur Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Most inland coastal areas and valleys will have highs between 90 and 100 degrees, before cooling slightly on Friday.

Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.

Anyone planning to be outside should limit activates during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.

The Weather Service forecast also calls for gusty winds to blow across portions of Southwest California through Thursday morning.

The strongest winds will occur each evening and continue through the early morning hours.  

Some Los Angeles and Ventura county mountain areas will see gusts around 55 mph, the Weather Service stated.

The hot and windy weather come days after a Gov Gavin Newsom ordered a “hard close” of all state and local beaches in Orange County.

Newsom plans to give an update on his plans for reopening during a noon news conference.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter