Another heat wave set to scorch the Southland, record temps possible by midweek

Another heat wave is headed to Southern California this week, bringing possible record-breaking temperatures to the region.

Afternoon highs will begin to climb on Monday, but peak heat will occur Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Most inland coastal areas and valleys will have highs between 90 and 100 degrees, before cooling slightly on Friday.

Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.

Anyone planning to be outside should limit activates during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.

The Weather Service forecast also calls for gusty winds to blow across portions of Southwest California through Thursday morning.

The strongest winds will occur each evening and continue through the early morning hours.

Some Los Angeles and Ventura county mountain areas will see gusts around 55 mph, the Weather Service stated.

The hot and windy weather come days after a Gov Gavin Newsom ordered a “hard close” of all state and local beaches in Orange County.

Newsom plans to give an update on his plans for reopening during a noon news conference.