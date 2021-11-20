Another oil sheen reported in same area as Huntington Beach spill, officials say

This Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, aerial file photo taken with a drone, shows beachgoers as workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach in Huntington Beach, Calif. The amount of crude oil spilled in an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California is believed to be close to about 25,000 gallons, a Coast Guard official said Thursday Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Officials were investigating the possibility of another oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach after a sheen was reported in the same area as the October pipeline leak Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

A pollution response team was investigating the 30-foot-by-70-foot sheen, authorities from the U.S. Coast Guard announced at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The source of the sheen had not yet been determined and it was not immediately known when it was first spotted.

The reported sheen comes about seven weeks after a ruptured offshore pipeline off the coast of Orange County spilled an estimated 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean.

#Update Oil sheen approximately 30×70’ in size has been reported in vicinity of damaged pipeline. Unified Command has dispatched pollution responders, aircraft and boats to investigate reported sheen. More information will be distributed as available #OCoilspill — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) November 20, 2021

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announced on Twitter that she was informed about the reported oil sheen spotted in the area of last month’s spill.

“Sending resources to investigate now. Source unknown at this time,” Foley tweeted. She said the U.S. Coast Guard and the Huntington Beach Police Department were also sending resources.

Authorities from the U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board believe an anchor from a cargo ship struck an oil pipeline off Huntington Beach and eventually led to the October spill.

Blobs of oil washed ashore, oiling birds and shuttering Orange County beaches for days. Cleanup efforts following the spill took nearly a month.

Investigators with the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday have identified a second ship believed to have been in the area of the October spill.

Check back for updates on this developing story.