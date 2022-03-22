Just a few weeks after Los Angeles gas prices reached $5 a gallon for the first time ever, the region has set another record, topping out at more than $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, AAA reported Tuesday.

The average in the L.A.-Long Beach area now stands at $6.01 per gallon following 28 consecutive days of increases.

Fuel costs in the region are about 17 cents higher than they were a week ago and $1.22 more than they were a month ago, according to the Auto Club.

“Who knows what’s going to happen in another month or two,” one driver who talked to KTLA Tuesday morning said.

Prices are slightly cheaper as you head inland to San Bernardino, where the average price of gas is $5.90 per gallon. In Orange County, a gallon of regular unleaded stands at $5.87 per gallon.

Californians statewide are paying more than anyone in the nation for a gallon of gas, and by a lot.

California’s average price per gallon is $5.86, while the next highest is 74 cents a gallon lower at $5.11 in Nevada.

Nationally, the price of gas has dropped recently due to the lower global price of crude oil, according to the Auto Club.

Oil prices peaked shortly after Russia launched its war in Ukraine, but is now more than $20 lower, hovering near $105 a barrel.

The average price nationally for a gallon of gas stands at $4.25 after hitting a record $4.33 on March 11.

That decrease hasn’t stopped prices from rising in California, however.

California’s extra costs stem partly from the state’s fuel taxes, environmental laws, and a special blend of gasoline that is required in warmer months, the Los Angeles Times reported.