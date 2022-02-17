Another series of crimes prompts renewed concern among authorities, residents in Melrose area

Authorities are asking residents Thursday to remain vigilant amid another series of crimes in the Melrose Corridor area this week.

An apparent increase in crime has been going on in the area for over a year now, but four more incidents, including three involving assaults on women, were reported over a two-day period this week.

One man is suspected in two of the incidents, which occurred on Tuesday between 12 and 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The first assault involved a woman walking in the 800 block of North Vista Street.

Investigators say the victim was grabbed by the suspect and pulled toward a nearby garage before she broke free and ran for help.

About 15 minutes later, another woman was attacked in a similar fashion in the 7600 block of Hampton Avenue, police said.

Details were not released on the second incident.

The suspect is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, weighs about 140 to 150 pounds and is about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has black hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

He is believed to be a transient.

Area residents are still reeling from the stabbing death of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer at Croft House on North La Brea Avenue last month.

The suspect, also described as a transient, was identified as 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith.

Smith was later found and arrested by Pasadena police.

On Wednesday, video showed a woman being stabbed in broad daylight outside the Footlocker in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue.

The incident occurred as she waited in line for a Nike shoe release, according to TMZ.

The woman was involved in a physical altercation with a man when he pulled out a knife and stabbed her.

The suspect drove away from the scene but was later taken into custody, LAPD Officer Eisenmann said.

And a fourth incident also took place Wednesday when video showed a man breaking into LALA’s on Melrose in the 7200 block of Melrose Avenue.

The owner says thousands of dollars worth of electronics and cash were stolen.

Melrose Action founder Peter Nichols believes the homeless problem is contributing to the increase in crime.

Nichols says many transients are breaking into abandoned homes and living in them.

Many are addicted to drugs or are mentally ill and that leads to an increase in crimes, said Nichols, who expressed concern for the victims.

“There’s not enough said about the victims of all of these crimes that are reported on every day all over the city,” Nichols said.