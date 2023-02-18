Another storm is headed to Southern California next week bringing frigid temperatures and hazardous driving conditions.

“Light rain could return to our area as early as Wednesday, with heavier rain by the weekend,” according to the National Weather Service.

Wet weather will likely become stronger as the week unfolds from Thursday through Sunday, said NWS. Snow is also likely among higher elevations and mountain areas.

“We’ll have some clouds and our next really good shot at getting some rain will be happening on Wednesday and that looks like a pretty good-sized storm. It’s going to be a cold one,” said KTLA Meteorologist Mark Kriski.

Temperatures will also see a notable dip this weekend, with cold weather alerts particularly affecting the Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster (Antelope Valley), Woodland Hills and L.A. County mountain areas, according to county officials.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

With stormy weather comes marine hazards starting Tuesday night with “high seas, strong winds, and high surf,” said NWS.

“Strong rip currents and high surf will cause hazards for swimmers and beachgoers,” officials said.

Hazardous conditions will affect boaters. NWS recommends mariners remain in port, seek safe harbor, and/or secure their vessels from severe wind and combined seas.

Beachgoers should stay back from the water’s edge and off any coastal rocks.

Tips to protect yourself and your loved ones from frigid temps:

-Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

-Protect your head, hands, and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.

-If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

-Check on and help family members, friends, and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.

Those who do not have access to safe shelter during peak cold times can head to a Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority shelter. Locations and transportation information are available online or by calling the L.A. County Information line at 2-1-1.