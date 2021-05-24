Another summer of power outages could become ‘major issue’ for Newsom as he faces recall

Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, looks over fire devastation in Brentwood with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, right, and others in 2019.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Each time the power goes out, frustrated Californians look for someone to blame.

That could spell trouble for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will appear on a recall ballot during another hot and dry season and as California voters brace for electricity outages around the state.

“It could be a major issue,” said Dave Gilliard, one of the Republican strategists leading the effort to recall Newsom. “People will ultimately hold him responsible for the state of California, and if they can’t turn their lights on right around the time they’re voting, they’re going to be thinking about that.”

The state’s three largest investor-owned utilities expect to de-energize hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses this year to prevent power lines from sparking wildfires during high-risk weather conditions, and state officials have also warned that heat waves could stretch electricity resources across the West.

