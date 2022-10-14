A teenager at Bernstein High School in Hollywood is recovering at a local hospital after overdosing on a drug Friday afternoon.

The overdose was reported in the 1300 block of Wilton Place at about 2 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

That address corresponds to Bernstein High School, and multiple reports say the teen is a student at the school.

The 17-year-old boy is currently in stable condition, and police are so far unsure which drug the student had taken, Madison said.

Last month, two students overdosed on fentanyl at Bernstein, one of them fatally. Two teenagers were arrested after the death of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos.