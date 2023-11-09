A smaller version of the Las Vegas Sphere could be coming to West Hollywood should a developer’s proposal become reality.

The West Hollywood Planning Commission’s Design Review Subcommittee and Sunset Arts & Advertising Subcommittee will look at plans for “The Sphere on Sunset” during their meeting on Thursday. Saee Studio is designing the project.

The new structure won’t be an entertainment venue, like the one in Vegas, but instead will be a “broadcast venue.” The project will consist of a “49-foot-diameter glass sphere hovering above a pedestrian plaza and a neighboring apartment complex,” Urbanize L.A., the first to report the news, said.

Concept art of what the project could look like in West Hollywood. (Saee Studio)

Concept art of what the project could look like in West Hollywood. (Saee Studio)

Concept art of what the project’s interior could look like in West Hollywood. (Saee Studio)

Concept art of what the project could look like in West Hollywood. (Saee Studio)

Concept art of what the project could look like in West Hollywood. (Saee Studio)

Concept art of what the project’s interior could look like in West Hollywood. (Saee Studio)

The new project will also have a reception room, green rooms, preparation areas on the lower floors, and a broadcast facility on the upper levels. A semi-enclosed roof terrace would also be open to the public.

The potential project is slated to be located at 8410 Sunset Boulevard, right next to the Pendry Hotel & Residences.

Should the project be constructed, an existing cafe, newsstand, and video screens would likely be torn down, Urbanize L.A. reported.

The Las Vegas Sphere is the largest spherical structure in the world at 336 feet tall and 516 feet wide.