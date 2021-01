An Antelope Valley animal rescue is in danger of shutting its doors for good, putting at risk dozens of dogs deemed unadoptable due to health or behavioral issues. The property where nonprofit Mutt Match L.A. has spent the past 10 years is being sold and they are being evicted. The owner has started a fundraiser to buy a place of her own.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 5, 2021.