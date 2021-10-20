Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 76% in L.A. County last year

A Stop Asian Hate rally in Koreatown is seen in March 2021. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 76% in Los Angeles County last year, mirroring a disturbing trend in many other jurisdictions as physical and verbal attacks on Asian Americans rose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 44 anti-Asian hate crimes reported in L.A. County in 2020, more than three-quarters involved physical violence — a marked increase from 58% in 2018, the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations said in a report released Wednesday.

In 2019, 25 anti-Asian hate crimes were reported.

The data in the report were compiled from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and more than 40 city police departments, including Los Angeles’, as well as several school police agencies and community organizations.

