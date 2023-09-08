Anti-LGBTQ messaging was posted to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Facebook page Thursday, which the agency attributes to a hack.

The agency took to X, formerly Twitter, at 12:35 p.m. to apologize for the “hate speech” that was posted.

At that time, Metro said they “don’t have the ability to remove” the post, but by Friday morning, it could no longer be seen on their Facebook page.

Despite its eventual removal, the message was noticed by many in Southern California, including by the users of the r/LosAngeles community on Reddit.

A screenshot shared to the site shows the hackers claimed that “homosexuals go against the natural disposition (fitrah) which Allah has created in mankind.”

The hackers further alleged that homosexuality leads to “the breakup of the family” and causes people to give up on “work and study because they are preoccupied with these perversions.”

While many Redditors seemed to take the hack in stride, with many posting jokes in response, Metro took the matter much more seriously.

“We’re trying to get the content taken down ASAP. We’re sorry our page is being mis-used this way,” Metro wrote on X.