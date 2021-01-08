Anti-mask protesters who harass others will be arrested, Garcetti says after Century City incident

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti condemned a group of anti-maskers who descended on Westfield Century City mall on Sunday in protest of COVID-19 health mandates, at times harassing employees and customers.

Police made no arrests Sunday but did take two reports of battery. Garcetti said that in the future, police officers will take action and arrest lawbreakers in such situations.

“Don’t test us on this because you will find yourself in jail, cited or dealing with prosecution,” the mayor said.

The incident Sunday, which began at a Ralphs grocery store and then continued on to the upscale mall stunned customers and employees.

