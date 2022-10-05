Police are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were left in a San Marino neighborhood on Yom Kippur.

One resident who only wanted to be identified as Todd, spotted the flyers, tucked into plastic bags with rocks, while walking his daughter to school around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At first he thought they were landscaper flyers, until he noticed that the flyers detailed an anti-Semitic COVID-19 conspiracy.

The flyers include the names of Jewish people who work in the Biden administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” the flyers read. The bottom of the flyers reads “These flyers were distributed without malice and intent.”

Todd said he spotted the flyers all over his neighborhood while walking his dogs, but also in Pasadena.

“It made me feel very uncomfortable,” Todd said. “It just seems like this is a cute, quiet neighborhood and you don’t think that there’s hate around, bubbling below the service, but I guess there is, enough that people are filling bags with rocks and leaving them.”

Yom Kippur is the holiest of holidays at the beginning of each Jewish new year that represents a day of atonement. It involves a day of fasting and prayer.