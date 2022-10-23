Close Up of the Flag of Israel (Pexls.com)

The Beverly Hills Police Department says it’s aware of anti-semitic flyers being dispersed in the north part of the city overnight.

The flyers were collected and there was “no threat to the community,” police said.

Earlier this month, similar flyers were discovered in a San Marino neighborhood on Yom Kippur, which is considered the most important holiday in the Jewish faith.

On Saturday, social media users posted photos from the 405 Freeway in which anti-semitic signs could be seen on an overpass. A small group of people appeared to hang the flags, which echoed a sentiment by rapper Ye, aka Kanye West.

Ye was suspended on Twitter and Instagram after a post that said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

White supremacists have unfurled banners from 101 Freeway overpasses in Ventura County several times this year.

These latest incidents come during a rise in anti-semitic sentiment across the country.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which monitors and responds to incidents of anti-semitism, anti-semitic incidents in America reached an all-time high in 2021.

Incidents were reported in all 50 states, ADL said.