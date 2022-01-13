Antisemitic fliers found at 4 Santa Monica elementary schools; investigation underway

Antisemitic fliers that appear to link Jewish people with the anti-vaccine movement were discovered at four elementary schools in Santa Monica on Thursday morning, the latest in a spate of similar incidents across Los Angeles County, authorities said.

School staff arriving before 8 a.m. found the posters attached to walls and signage, among other places, said Gail Pinsker, spokesperson for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

At one school, a flier was attached to a bin for book donations, and another one on an electrical unit, she said.

The fliers feature what appears to be a red-and-green Star of David with the phrase “anti-vaxxer” written on it in white block letters.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.