Los Angeles set a troubling record for antisemitic incidents in 2022, according to an audit published Thursday by the Anti-Defamation League.

The report listed 237 incidents of hate targeting the Jewish community in Los Angeles in 2022, a 30% increase from the year prior.

The total number of incidents has been rising steadily in recent years. In L.A., Riverside, San Bernardino and Kern counties, which comprises the local ADL region, antisemitic incidents have tripled since 2017.

“These record-setting figures make clear that there has not just been a surge of antisemitism, there is an unfortunate and unmistakable trendline that antisemitism is deeply embedded and growing in every part of society,” ADL Los Angeles Regional Director Jeffrey I. Abrams said in a news release.

The ADL lists the appearance of antisemitic literature among its incident examples, as well as threatening phone calls and emails to local synagogues, and banners hung from freeway overpasses with antisemitic messaging.

The ADL specifically mentions Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, as having a direct role in the rise of antisemitic incidents.

“Ye was directly referenced in 59 incidents nationally, an example of how his highly publicized antisemitic statements last year resonated with or motivated perpetrators,” the ADL wrote in its report.

Abrams added that he believes the “normalization of antisemitism” was directly connected to two shootings of Orthodox Jews in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood last month.

“This further demonstrates the critical need for the work of ADL, and all its partners, both Jewish and non-Jewish, to rally and speak out, share facts and show strength in the face of antisemitism,” Abrams said.

Banners with antisemitic messages can be seen from a freeway overpass in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, 2022 (Viewer photography )

The incidents weren’t just limited to the greater Los Angeles area. In California, 518 incidents reported in 2022, second only to New York (580), which boasts the largest Jewish population in America. The ADL said the majority of California’s reported incidents were harassment and vandalism, but 13 were physical assaults.

Across the country, there were 3,697 incidents of antisemitic incidents, according to ADL’s data; that total was also a record. It’s the third time in five years that the year-end total broke the previous record for highest number of recorded incidents. ADL said.

The ADL Audit tracks both criminal and “non-criminal” acts of antisemitism to create its yearly report. Things like hateful fliers, bigoted remarks and intimidation, which might not fall under the category of a criminal act, are included.

For a complete breakdown of the methodology used by the ADL in its audit, click here.