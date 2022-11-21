Antisemitic flyers were distributed in Pasadena on Dec. 19, 2021, police said. (City of Pasadena)

Antisemitic materials have again been distributed in Southern California, this time in a Culver City neighborhood.

On Sunday, the Culver City Police Department learned of the distribution of anti-Semitic hate” material in one neighborhood, police said in a press release.

“The publication was produced by a known hate group who has distributed similar hate materials in surrounding cities,” police added.

Though police did not name the group or identify the other cities, similar incidents have been reported in locations like Beverly Hills, Pasadena and Westwood. Banners with antisemitic messages were also displayed over the 405 Freeway.

In previous instances, these materials have detailed unfounded conspiracy theories, such that “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish.”

Police said they “stand in solidarity with our Jewish Community” and will work to bring “any criminal offenders that are identified to justice.”

“We are working diligently with our community partners, neighboring agencies, and other law enforcement partners on this incident,” police said. “Any criminal activity that is discovered as a result of this investigation will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for criminal filing consideration.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.