A professional basketball player with the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate and his girlfriend have been arrested in the death of a woman whose remains were found earlier this month near Las Vegas, authorities said.

Chance Comanche, 27, and Sakari Harnden, 19, face charges of murder and kidnapping in the killing of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers, Las Vegas police announced Sunday.

Rodgers was reported missing on Dec. 7 and her remains were later found in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, police said.

Marayna Rodgers, 23, was last seen on Dec. 6, according to loved ones. (KLAS)

Authorities have not released a cause of death or discussed a possible motive, but police said investigators suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and Comanche.

Comanche graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 2015 and played two seasons with the University of Arizona before entering the NBA draft. He went undrafted and signed a free-agent contract with the Portland Trail Blazers last April but played only one game.

Sacramento signed Comanche in October but waived him 10 days later, at which point he joined the team’s Stockton affiliate.

Police said Harnden was a friend of Rodgers, who was a medical assistant from Washington state.

According to police, Rodgers was out with friends in Las Vegas on Dec. 5 and had a prearranged meeting with Harnden, who brought Comanche with her.

Harnden was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas and was being held without bail. Clark County Public Defender Marissa Pensabene said Monday in an email that she had no comment on Harnden’s behalf.

Orlando Magic’s Chance Comanche, left, grabs a rebound next to Utah Jazz’s Kelan Martin during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Utah Jazz’s Naz Mitrou-Long passes the ball as Orlando Magic’s Chance Comanche (20) defends during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Comanche was taken into custody Friday by the FBI in Sacramento and was being held without bond. Police say he is awaiting extradition to Nevada and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in a Sacramento court. A lawyer for Comanche was not listed Monday in court records.

The prosecutor’s office in Clark County, Nevada, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking further information. And the public defenders’ offices in Las Vegas and Sacramento didn’t immediately reply to Monday phone messages asking whether either was representing Comanche.

Comanche averaged 14 points and seven rebounds in 13 games as a member of the Stockton Kings.