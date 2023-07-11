Police in Chatsworth are searching for a particularly remorseful armed robbery suspect who held up a popular sandwich shop last week while repeating just how sorry he was about it.

In security footage of the robbery, the suspect can be seen wearing a white mask with a black scarf around his head as he walked up to the counter at Capriotti’s on De Soto Avenue last Wednesday afternoon.

The man placed an order and then pulled out a gun, demanding money from the register.

The store employee told KTLA that the armed robbery suspect appeared especially nervous and said he repeatedly apologized for the crime, saying he was sorry, but that he desperately needed money for his family.

An armed robber, who reportedly continued to apologized, robbed a popular sandwich shop on July 5, 2023.

Capriotti’s owner said it’s the third time her sandwich shop has been targeted by thieves.

The armed, but allegedly remorseful robber, made off with about $500 in cash.

KTLA has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.