The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released these photos of an alleged victim and her accused kidnapper, as shown on April 25, 2023.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after an apparent kidnapping was captured on camera in Commerce Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:21 p.m., a woman was quickly walking down Couts Avenue while talking on a cell phone when a man pulled up, the LASD said in a news release.

The man, who exited his silver Kia Rio with a handgun, pistol-whipped the woman and dragged her into the car’s passenger seat before driving away, the LASD added.

While neither the woman nor the man have been identified, authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released this image of an alleged kidnapping victim, as shown on April 25, 2023.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released this image of an alleged kidnapper, as shown on April 25, 2023.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released this image of an alleged kidnapper’s vehicle, as shown on April 25, 2023.

The woman has “dark brownish red hair” and was wearing a black dress and sandals, the release said.

The man was wearing a white tank top, black shorts and black-and-white shoes. Authorities believe his Kia Rio is the 2016-17 model.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD Major Crimes Bureau at 213-229-1700.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.