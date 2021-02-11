Appeals court weighs ban on outdoor dining in L.A. County — after it’s been lifted

An employee sanitizes the tables of The Abbey Food & Bar outdoor seating area on January 29, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

People are eating on restaurant patios in Los Angeles County again, but a challenge to a previous outdoor dining ban is still winding through the courts.

At issue is whether county officials need to provide data to back the dining restrictions they imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

A three-judge panel for the California 2nd District Court of Appeal on Wednesday appeared to be leaning toward a collective “no,” though it has three months to issue a decision.

Justice Brian Currey said he did not believe there is a statutory requirement that the county conduct an analysis to support its actions.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.