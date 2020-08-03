Apple Fire grows to more than 41 square miles; evacuation orders in place for Oak Glen community

The Apple Fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains north of Beaumont grew by nearly 6,000 acres overnight and continues to leave some residents under evacuation orders Monday morning.

The fire, which started Friday evening, had scorched 26,450 acres – or roughly 41 square miles – as of about 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to an update from the InciWeb incident information website.

Containment on the blaze, which began in Riverside County and has spread to parts of San Bernardino County, stands at 5%.

“Firefighters continue to work to slow the spread of the fire using all resources available including helicopters, fixed wing air tankers, ground equipment and hand-crews,” the U.S. Forest Service stated in the update.

Evacuations are in place for the Oak Glen community in San Bernardino County. An evacuation center has been set up at Beaumont High School.

Riverside County residents can type their address on the county website to see if they’re affected by any orders. They can also sign up for alerts on rivcoready.org.

More than 2,200 firefighting personnel are in the area battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.