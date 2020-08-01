Apple Fire burns 40 acres near Cherry Valley as authorities ramp up air and ground response

Black clouds of smoke emerge from the Apple Fire near Cherry Valley in Riverside County. The brush fire erupted on the evening of July 31, 2020, before burning through dozens of acres within two hours. (Southern California Edison)

Firefighters continued to battle the Apple Fire Friday evening two hours after the brush fire erupted near Cherry Valley and burned 40 acres, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 4:55 p.m. in an area north of the Riverside County community, in the 9000 block of Oak Glen Road, according to local fire officials. An estimated 250 firefighters responded to the blaze as it burned in several spots along Oak Glen Road.

Officials said the fire is 0% contained as of 6:30 p.m.

The Riverside County Fire Department has described the Apple Fire as consisting of two separate blazes burning near each other, one of them between 15 to 20 acres in size and the other just one to three acres.

