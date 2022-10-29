An Apple Valley couple was arrested for the alleged murder of a 4-year-old girl.

The child’s father, Isaiah Rumph, 24, and his girlfriend, Charity Staffieri, 22, were taken into custody on Tuesday, confirmed the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Apply Valley deputies first received a call reporting a 4-year-old girl had stopped breathing around 9:35 p.m. inside her home.

When authorities arrived, they found the girl unresponsive and observed “numerous injuries indicative of child abuse” on her body.

The girl was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving measures, she was later pronounced dead.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicions of “assaulting the child, causing death,” according to arrest documents.

The couple was booked at a detention center where they remain in custody on $500,000 bail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908. Anonymous callers can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or submit an online tip at wetip.com.