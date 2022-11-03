An Apple Valley couple has been charged with the murder of a 4-year-old girl.

The child’s father, Isaiah Rumph, 24, and his girlfriend, Charity Staffieri, 22, have both been charged with Murder, Assault on a Child Causing Death, and Torture.

Rumph and Staffieri were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s on Oct. 25 after deputies received a call reporting a 4-year-old child had stopped breathing around 9:35 p.m. inside their home.

When authorities arrived, they found the girl unresponsive and observed “numerous injuries indicative of child abuse” on her body.

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The couple was arrested on suspicions of “assaulting the child, causing death,” according to arrest documents and bail was set at $2 million.

Both Rumph and Staffieri have entered not guilty pleas to all counts at an arraignment hearing.

Their next hearing date is set for Nov. 4 at the Victorville Courthouse.