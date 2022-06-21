An Apple Valley man was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting and threatening a woman and holding her against her will, authorities said Tuesday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an assault along the 22000 block of State Highway 18 about 5:35 p.m. June 15.

The victim told the deputies she had been assaulted by the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Ronald Lamas, a convicted felon.

Lamas was not found at the location of the reported incident and a warrant was issued for his arrest, officials said.

The next day, deputies and detectives served search warrants at Lamas’ home and businesses and he was arrested.

During the searches, authorities found a loaded gun, ammunition for different caliber weapons, a large amount of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine.

Lamas was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, terrorist threats and possession of marijuana for sales.

He is being held in lieu of $5 million bail, officials said.

No further details about the incident have been released.