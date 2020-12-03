Apple Valley man arrested after allegedly molesting girl

Donald Cook is seen in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 3, 2020.



An Apple Valley man is being accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl, officials said Thursday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department investigators learned of the allegations on Nov. 23, when the victim disclosed she was sexually molested by 41-year-old Donald Cook at his home, according to a news release.

Investigators arrested Cook at his home on Wednesday and collected evidence in the case during a search of his home.

He was booked on suspicion of oral copulation of a victim under 10, officials said.

No further details about the allegations or arrest were released Thursday.

Officials believe Cook may have victimized others, and anyone with information about the suspect can call Detective V. Lopez at 760-240-7400.