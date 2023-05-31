An Apple Valley man has been arrested for his mother’s Sunday evening murder, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, 68-year-old Beth Ann Kahkosko, was found in a house in the 15500 block of Sherri Lane just after 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Kahkosko sustained “injuries to her head and face” and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Investigators identified Kahkosko’s 42-year-old son, Joshua Adam Kahkosko, as the suspect in her killing.

He was arrested at 13760 Bear Valley Road in Victorville at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.

He faces a murder charge and is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center. He is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Montbriand at 909-890-4904.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.