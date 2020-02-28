Apple Valley man arrested on suspicion of possessing over a thousand child pornography files

Troy Johnson, 29, of Apple Valley was arrested on Feb. 27, 2020, for possession of child pornography. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

An Apple Valley man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing thousands of files of child pornography, officials said.

Troy Johnson, 29, was found to be in possession of over a thousand images and videos of child sexual abuse imagery at a residence located at 12959 Navajo Road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A multi-agency investigation into the downloading, possession and distribution of child pornography found that such material was distributed from a home in Apple Valley, officials said.

Authorities then issued a search warrant at Johnson’s residence and found him to be in possession of thousands of pictures and videos of child sexual abuse imagery, according to the department.

After officials interviewed him Thursday, Johnson was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

His bail was set at $25,000 and he is scheduled to appear in a Victorville court on March 2, county booking records show.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact the department at 909-387-3615.