Apple Valley man arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with teen girl

Herman David Licardie is seen in a booking photo released by the Apple Valley Police Department on May 27, 2021.

An Apple Valley man was arrested for alleged lewd acts with a teenage girl, officials announced Thursday.

At about 1:06 p.m. on Friday, authorities responded to the report of a sexual abuse, the Apple Valley Police Department reported. Through investigation, Herman Licardie was identified as the alleged assailant and later taken into custody.

Licardie, 23, was being held on $250,000 bail at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

No other information was released.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Deputy Kathryn Mammolito or Deputy Tyler Loup at the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Anonymous tipsters can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or can leave the tip information on wetip.com.