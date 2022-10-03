A 30-year-old man has been arrested and faces possible attempted murder charges for allegedly pulling out a gun and firing it at another person during an early morning fight at a bar in San Bernardino County.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday at Cosmos Tavern at 12409 Mariposa Rd. in Victorville.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the bar after receiving a report of shots fired during a fight in the parking lot. The suspected shooter was reported to have fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Camaro.

The vehicle was located nearby and the driver was positively identified as the suspect in the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

He’s been identified as Johnnie Rodriguez, 30, of Apple Valley.

During a search of his car, deputies recovered an unserialized “Polymer 80” ghost gun. Ghost guns are firearms that can be assembled from kits, spare parts or even made using 3D printers; they are virtually untraceable because they lack serial numbers, according to law enforcement officials.

Rodriguez was arrested on the spot and was booked into jail where he awaits possible charges for attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm, and possession of an unserialized firearm.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at wetip.com.

Two unrelated arrests for disorderly conduct and public intoxication were also made while deputies responded to the shooting call, the Sheriff’s Department added.