Apple Valley mother, son arrested after girlfriend’s body is found in shallow grave

A man and his mother were arrested after his girlfriend’s body was found in a shallow grave in the desert outside Apple Valley last week, investigators said Tuesday.

Gabriel Leon, 22, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, while 52-year-old Patricia F. Gonzalez is accused of acting as an accessory after the woman was killed, San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release.

Deputies found the body of 24-year-old Jacqueline Amor Hernandez the morning of Oct. 7, after responding to a report of a dead person in a shallow grave in a remote area southeast of Apple Valley, on Japatul and Power Line roads.

Her remains were positively identified the following day.

Detectives determined Hernandez lived with Leon and Gonzalez at a home on the 18900 block of Shetland Road in Apple Valley.

The Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant for the residence, and a SWAT team serving the warrant detained the mother and boyfriend last Friday.

After interviewing the suspects, detectives placed them under arrest.

Inmate records showed both Leon and Gonzalez were being held without bail and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Investigators said they were not releasing any further details Tuesday.