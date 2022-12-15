A 17-year-old boy died after a vehicle that he was a passenger in crashed in Apple Valley earlier this week, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Blackfoot and Zuni roads, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, who is also 17, was heading south on a dirt field toward the intersection when his 2003 Chevy Silverado rolled over and landed on its wheels again.

The passenger, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected through the passenger window, authorities said.

He was taken to a hospital and later flown to Loma Linda Medical Center where he died.

The crash remains under investigation, but it doesn’t not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.