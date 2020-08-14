Apple Valley woman accused of killing infant daughters 3 years apart: SBSD

A Southern California woman has pleaded not guilty to smothering her infant daughter in March and causing the death of her other baby girl three years ago.

The Daily Press of Victorville says 28-year-old Kristin Ann Brandon of Apple Valley entered pleas on Aug. 6 to murder and assault on a child causing death.

Brandon’s 2-month-old daughter, Natalie Brandon, was found dead in March at a mobile home park in Apple Valley.

“While investigating the death of Natalie, detectives learned Kristin had a baby in 2017, Aryana Harper, and she died at two-months of age,” a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s news release stated. “Detectives reviewed the evidence in this case and located a witness that provided critical information.”

Investigators allege she was under the influence of a substance when Natalie died, and also was under the influence when 2-month-old Aryana died in 2017.

Brandon was arrested on Aug. 4 and is being held at the West Valley Detention Center, according to inmate records. Her bail was set at $1.5 million.

A booking photo was not released.