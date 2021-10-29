Applications open for L.A. guaranteed income pilot program providing $1,000 monthly payments

Los Angeles residents can begin applying Friday for a 12-month guaranteed income pilot program that will provide $1,000 monthly payments to more than 3,000 residents, “no strings attached,” officials said.

The program, dubbed BIG:LEAP, will provide recipients with the unconditional direct cash payments for one year. There will be no restrictions on how the money can be spent, according to L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Those interested can apply online at bigleap.lacity.org starting 8 a.m. Friday. The 10-day application period closes at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Once a participant’s eligibility for the program is confirmed, they will get a debit card that will be loaded with $1,000 every month. The first payment is expected in January 2022.

Recipients will be randomly selected from applicants aged 18 and older who meet these eligibility requirements:

Must be an adult with at least one dependent, or be pregnant

Must be a resident of the City of Los Angeles

Must have an income at or below the federal poverty level

Experienced medical or economic impact due to COVID-19

L.A. City Councilman Curren Price is opening six assistance centers in South L.A. to help families with the application process. Residents in need of help can head to Price’s district office at 4301 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles Trade Technical College, Ascot Branch Library, All Peoples Community Center, Vermont Square Branch Library or Junipero Serra Branch Library.

Those who need help applying can also call 311 to get a list of other locations providing assistance.

Garcetti said BIG:LEAP is the “the largest guaranteed basic income program anywhere in the United States of America.”

“We’re taking a big leap forward in our generational fight to end poverty,” the mayor said in a news conference Wednesday.

The application period for BIG:LEAP opens tomorrow! To assist with applications, I’m opening hubs districtwide offering computer access with WiFI along with language support. pic.twitter.com/9YMEjlAM8d — Curren D. Price, Jr. (@CurrenDPriceJr) October 28, 2021

Price said more than one-fourth of the guaranteed income program’s recipients will come from his district.

“Council District 9 is home to some of the most marginalized communities in the Country. It has the highest percentage of individuals living in poverty in all of LA,” Price said. “Here is where more than 780 families will be turning a corner.”