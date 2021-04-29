Appointments for 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine drop by 50% in L.A. County, alarming public health officials

In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Viola Roberson, 75, far right, and 61-year-old Mark McNamee, foreground, wait for their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site set up in the parking lot of the Los Angeles Mission in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have decreased by about 50% in Los Angeles County, alarming public health officials who call it a worrisome trend that reflects the slowdown in vaccination rates across the state and country.

“I do know that across the county this past week we saw much fewer people coming in to get vaccinated. For the first time ever, we’ve had appointments at many vaccination sites that have not been filled,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer during a news briefing Thursday,

It is likely to mean that for the first time, the county will not administer 95% of its supply over a seven-day period, she said.

The drop in demand has prompted the county to allow for more walk-ins at vaccination sites, rather than requiring appointments. That flexibility will be allowed through next week, and is likely to extend.

