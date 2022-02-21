Approaching cold front to bring rain, snow and wind to California

A family crosses the street in downtown Los Angeles during a winter rain storm, December 23, 2021. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

A cold front approaching California is expected to bring scattered rain, wind, light snow and freezing temperatures starting Monday.

Spring-like weather the San Francisco Bay Area experienced the last week began to turn Sunday as temperatures dropped about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than what they were the previous day, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory in the Sierra Nevada, anticipating a dusting of snow down to the 2000-foot level. Gusty winds along ridgelines was expected to affect ski areas and cause travel difficulties for high-profile vehicles and aircraft.

Light rain, wind and chilly conditions were expected to move through the state.

Morning frost was expected to become more widespread by midweek, and the coldest temperatures expected Thursday morning could damage flowering fruit and nut trees in the Central Valley, the weather service said.