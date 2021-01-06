Arcadia hospital implements ‘crisis care,’ convenes team to make ‘difficult, but necessary decisions’ amid COVID-19 surge

Nurses take part in a socially distant silent event to protest Methodist Hospital of Southern California’s use of a state waiver to allegedly “circumvent RN-to-patient safe staffing standards,” in Arcadia, California, on Jan. 2, 2021. (RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

Conditions at Los Angeles County hospitals are worsening by the day, forcing officials to take increasingly desperate measures to prevent the healthcare system from crumbling under a crush of COVID-19 patients.

Methodist Hospital of Southern California has taken the grim step of convening a triage team that will “make the difficult, but necessary decisions about allocating limited resources” to critically ill patients “based on the best medical information available,” officials said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, that team “has yet to find the need to ration any care,” said Cliff Daniels, a senior vice president and chief strategy officer for the Arcadia-based hospital.

While that’s welcome news, it does not alleviate the precariousness of the situation — particularly if a long-feared surge of new patients, stemming from travel and gatherings over the winter holidays, comes to pass.

