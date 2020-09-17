Arcadia man pleads no contest after caught-on-video attack of ex-girlfriend

Robert Mendez appears in a booking photo released by Arcadia police on Oct. 1, 2019. On the right, a still image from a video shows an assault that occurred in Arcadia on Sept. 29, 2019.

An Arcadia man pleaded no contest Wednesday to beating the mother of his two children when she was at his home in 2019, officials said.

Robert Michael Mendez, 28, entered the plea to one count of injuring a girlfriend or child’s parent, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He was originally charged with three counts of injuring a girlfriend or child’s parent and one count each of kidnapping and criminal threats, as well as an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury under circumstances involving domestic violence.

On Sept. 29, 2019, Mendez allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend at his Arcadia home in the 1500 block of South Santa Anita Avenue. When she attempted to escape, he followed her and dragged her back to the home while beating her, according to prosecutors.

Police learned about the incident after receiving a link the next day of a neighbor’s doorbell camera video that showed Mendez dragging away the screaming woman, who was apparently knocking on a neighbor’s door for help.

Mendez repeatedly hit her before dragging her across the street, the video showed. At one point, he’s heard saying, “Get up or I’ll kill you.”

Investigators determined at the time that the victim had been held against her will inside the home since the previous night. Mendez was subsequently arrested at the home.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10 and Mendez faces four years in state prison as a result of the plea.