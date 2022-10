Arcadia K-9 officer Kruz found 80 kilograms of cocaine in a traffic stop on Oct. 23, 2022, police said. (Arcadia Police Department)

An Arcadia Police Department K-9 unit found 80 kilograms of cocaine in a traffic stop on Sunday.

The dog, Kruz, and his partner were helping another law enforcement agency when Kruz detected narcotics in the car, police said on Twitter.

The 80 kilograms of cocaine has an approximate street value of $25 million, police added.